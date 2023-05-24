FOX News Digital finished April 2023 once again as the top-performing news organization in the competitive set in both multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views, according to Comscore. This marks seven consecutive months as the top news brand with multiplatform views and 26 straight months as number one with multiplatform minutes. FOX News Digital closed out April reaching 3.2 billion total multiplatform minutes, 1.6 billion total multiplatform views, and 103 million multiplatform unique visitors.* Additionally, FOX News Digital saw a 34% increase year-over-year with unique visitors, as it continues to close the gap in this category with April marking the closest competitive period with CNN since February 2019. Additionally, the FOX News Mobile App reached 6.4 million unique visitors in April.**

FOX News was once again the most engaged brand on social media in the competitive set in April, with 35.3 million total social interactions, notching the 104th consecutive month FOX News has placed on top, according to Emplifi. FOX News drove 8.7 million interactions on Facebook, 22.5 million Instagram interactions and 4.2 million Twitter interactions. On YouTube, FOX News secured the top spot among news brands in video views for the 27th straight month with over 230.4 million according to Shareablee.

FOXBusiness.com drove 146 million multiplatform views, surpassing CNN Business for the 13th consecutive month and Bloomberg.com for the 24th consecutive month. Additionally, the business network delivered 266 million multiplatform minutes (+6% versus the month prior) and 25.8 million multiplatform unique visitors (+9% versus the year prior).*** FOX Business’ videos on YouTube remained the most viewed among the business news competitive set for the 17th straight month, driving 59.8 million views in April according to Shareablee.

APRIL 2023 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM AND NYTIMES.COM

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 1,554,000,000 (up 7% vs. April 2022)

CNN.com – 1,125,000,000 (down 21% vs. April 2022)

NYTimes.com – 1,210,000,000 (down 24% vs. April 2022)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 3,241,000,000 (up 12% vs. April 2022)

CNN.com – 1,812,000,000 (down 26% vs. April 2022)

NYTimes.com – 1,218,000,000 (down 25% vs. April 2022)

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 102,910,000 (up 34% vs. April 2022)

CNN.com – 115,271,000 (up 2% vs. April 2022)

NYTimes.com – 78,502,000 (down 14% vs. April 2022)

Prior to December 2021, FOX News Digital was referred to as FOX News Digital Network.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 21 consecutive years, while FBN is the top business channel on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, April 2023, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, April 2023, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], April 2023, U.S.

***Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, April 2023, U.S.

