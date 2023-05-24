Biovica Signs the First Commercial Agreement for DiviTum(R) TKa in US

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B) (

STO:BIOVIC.B, Financial) (FRA:9II, Financial) Biovica today announces that Biovica Inc, the US laboratory and subsidiary of Biovica International AB, has signed a provider contract with MediNcrease Health Plans, a US, national provider network and provider advocacy firm, to make Biovica's blood test DiviTum® TKa available to the more than 15 million lives served by Clients and Payers of MediNcrease.

"This agreement is a significant milestone in the US market launch of DiviTum® TKa. It further demonstrates Biovica's dedication to building relationships with provider networks and payers to ensure broad access to DiviTum® TKa for breast cancer patients," states Warren Cresswell, President of the Americas at Biovica.

"We are thrilled to welcome Biovica to the MediNcrease provider network", says Linda Plaster, Chief Executive Officer of MediNcrease Health Plans. "This exciting relationship affirms continued commitment to our specialty lab services network expansion and increasing the accessibility of specialized diagnostic testing solutions."

About MediNcrease Health Plans
MediNcrease is a uniquely positioned national provider network and provider advocacy firm servicing the commercial health, workers' compensation, and auto medical markets. Its advanced provider network and negotiation solutions not only help facilitate millions of dollars in expedited payments to providers each year, but also provide medical payers with dramatically improved savings and service over traditional PPO networks. The result is a 100% defensible and transparent solution for both providers and payers. For more information, visit the company's website at https://medincrease.com.

Contact

Anders Rylander, CEO
Phone: +46-18-444 48 35
E-mail: [email protected]

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

This information is information that Biovica International is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2023-05-17 21:00 CEST.

