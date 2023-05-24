Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. ("B&W" or the "Company") (NYSE: BW), today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the following investor events in May: (i) the 23rd Annual B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference and (ii) the 20th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference.

23rd Annual B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference / May 24-25, 2023 (Beverly Hills, CA)

Kenneth Young, B&W’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Louis Salamone, B&W’s Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings with investors at the 23rd Annual B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference to be held at The Beverly Hilton (Beverly Hills, CA), on Wednesday, May 24, and Thursday, May 25, 2023.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with B&W management, please contact your B. Riley representative or visit the conference+web+site.

20th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference / May 31, 2023 (Minneapolis, MN)

Kenneth Young, B&W’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Louis Salamone, B&W’s Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to hold one-on-one and small group meetings with investors at the 20th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference to be held at The Depot Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel (Minneapolis, MN), on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting or small group meeting with B&W management, please contact your Craig-Hallum representative or visit the conference+web+site.

About Babcock & Wilcox

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for power and industrial markets worldwide.

