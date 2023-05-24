Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today announced its participation in the following investor conferences in the months of May and June:

On Wednesday, May 31, Sachin Mehra, chief financial officer, will present at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York. The discussion will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 50 minutes.

On Tuesday, June 6, Linda Kirkpatrick, president, North America, will present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago. The discussion will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 30 minutes.

There will be a live audio webcast of each discussion and replays will be archived for 30 days at investor.mastercard.com.

About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), %3Cb%3Ewww.mastercard.com+%0A%3C%2Fb%3E

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005705/en/