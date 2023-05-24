MedMen Expands Chicago-Area Footprint, Opens Newest Dispensary in Morton Grove

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ("MedMen'' or the "Company") (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a premier cannabis retailer with operations across the United States, today announced the opening of its newest store location in Chicago’s Morton Grove area. Located at 6761 Dempster Street in Morton Grove’s Sawmill Station, the 5,000-square-foot dispensary will feature a broad assortment of products from iconic and award-winning cannabis brands, as well as emerging up-and-coming vendors.

“As one of the most recognizable premium dispensary brands in America, we're excited to welcome our newest MedMen retail operation to Morton Grove, at a location central to shopping and culture. We look forward to introducing our hand-picked curation of new products to discerning cannabis consumers in Illinois’s thriving recreational market,” said Karen Torres, MedMen’s Chief Product Officer. “Our knowledgeable MedMen Morton Grove team stands ready to deliver white-glove customer service, an unparalleled product assortment, and a premium shopping experience to the local community.”

MedMen Morton Grove will carry a full inventory of vaporizers, concentrates, pre-rolls, topicals and flower, including an array of high-cannabinoid and terpene offerings. These premium products will be available in-store and on MedMen’s website to buy online and pick up in-store. MedMen Morton Grove is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To mark the official opening of MedMen Morton Grove, the Company will host a grand opening celebration for the public on Friday, May 19. Attendees will receive introductory pricing on a wide range of premium cannabis products.

To purchase MedMen products, please visit www.medmen.com, or to find a dispensary near you, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.medmen.com%2Fstores.

ABOUT MEDMEN:

MedMen is a premier American cannabis retailer with an operational footprint in California, Nevada, Illinois, Arizona, Massachusetts, and New York. MedMen offers a robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands MedMen Red, Moss and LuxLyte, through its premium retail stores, proprietary delivery service, as well as curbside and in-store pickup. MedMen Buds, an industry-first loyalty program, provides exclusive access to promotions, product drops and content. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier, and happier.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230517005751r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005751/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.