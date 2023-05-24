MedMen Enterprises Inc. ("MedMen'' or the "Company") (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a premier cannabis retailer with operations across the United States, today announced the opening of its newest store location in Chicago’s Morton Grove area. Located at 6761 Dempster Street in Morton Grove’s Sawmill Station, the 5,000-square-foot dispensary will feature a broad assortment of products from iconic and award-winning cannabis brands, as well as emerging up-and-coming vendors.

“As one of the most recognizable premium dispensary brands in America, we're excited to welcome our newest MedMen retail operation to Morton Grove, at a location central to shopping and culture. We look forward to introducing our hand-picked curation of new products to discerning cannabis consumers in Illinois’s thriving recreational market,” said Karen Torres, MedMen’s Chief Product Officer. “Our knowledgeable MedMen Morton Grove team stands ready to deliver white-glove customer service, an unparalleled product assortment, and a premium shopping experience to the local community.”

MedMen Morton Grove will carry a full inventory of vaporizers, concentrates, pre-rolls, topicals and flower, including an array of high-cannabinoid and terpene offerings. These premium products will be available in-store and on MedMen’s website to buy online and pick up in-store. MedMen Morton Grove is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To mark the official opening of MedMen Morton Grove, the Company will host a grand opening celebration for the public on Friday, May 19. Attendees will receive introductory pricing on a wide range of premium cannabis products.

To purchase MedMen products, please visit www.medmen.com, or to find a dispensary near you, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.medmen.com%2Fstores.

ABOUT MEDMEN:

MedMen is a premier American cannabis retailer with an operational footprint in California, Nevada, Illinois, Arizona, Massachusetts, and New York. MedMen offers a robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands MedMen Red, Moss and LuxLyte, through its premium retail stores, proprietary delivery service, as well as curbside and in-store pickup. MedMen Buds, an industry-first loyalty program, provides exclusive access to promotions, product drops and content. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier, and happier.

