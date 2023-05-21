BOSTON, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc. ( GLTO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and world leader in galectin biology focused on the development of novel treatments for fibrosis and cancer, today announced it will present a poster at the upcoming ATS 2023 International Conference taking place on May 19-24 in Washington, D.C. The poster shows new data on GB0139 in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) patient-derived lung samples.



The poster, entitled: “The Anti-Fibrotic Effect of GB0139, a Small Molecule Galectin-3 Inhibitor, in Precision Cut Lung Slices from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Tissue,” showed GB0139 effected a concentration-dependent reduction in markers of fibrosis (Co1α1, hyaluronic acid, TIMP-1, MMP-7), in comparison to currently approved IPF therapies, pirfenidone and nintedanib.

GB0139 is an inhaled, small molecule inhibitor of galectin-3 and is currently being investigated in Galecto’s Phase 2b trial for the treatment of IPF (NCT03832946).

“We are very pleased to present additional data on our small molecule GB0139 at this prestigious conference, as it continues to validate and support our development in IPF,” said Hans Schambye, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Galecto. “We believe the new data from IPF patient-derived lung samples compares well with the approved therapies in this disease model. We look forward to announcing topline results from our Phase 2b GALACTIC-1 trial in August 2023, where we plan to report 52-week data, including the key regulatory endpoint of rate of decline of forced vital capacity (FVC), of GB0139 in IPF patients.”

Details for the poster presentation is as follows:

Title: The Anti-Fibrotic Effect of GB0139, a Small Molecule Galectin-3 Inhibitor, in Precision Cut Lung Slices from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Tissue

Session: A67- BIOMARKERS, MEDIATORS, AND TRANSLATIONAL MODELS FOR ILD

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Time: 9:00 AM - 4:15 PM ET

Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Area J, Hall C (Lower Level)

Following the poster session at the ATS International Conference, the poster will be available on the Scientific Conferences page of Galecto’s investor relations website at https://ir.galecto.com/news-and-events/scientific-events.

