8x8%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced investor events for the first fiscal quarter.

Needham 18th Annual Technology and Media Conference

Virtual

Presentation: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT/7:15 AM PDT

JP Morgan 51st Annual Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Boston, MA

Presentation: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT/12:10 PM PDT

B. Riley Securities 23rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Beverly Hills, CA

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 (no webcast available)

Craig Hallum 20th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Minneapolis, MN

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 (1x1s only)

Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology, and Services Conferences

New York, NY

Presentation: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT/7:50 AM PDT

BofA 2023 Global Technology Conference

San Francisco, CA

Presentation: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 1:00 pm PM EDT/10:00 AM PDT

Presentations at the above conferences will be webcast, except where noted. Links to live and archived webcasts will be available from the investor relations section of the company’s website at https%3A%2F%2F8x8.gcs-web.com%2Fnews-events%2Fevents-presentations.

