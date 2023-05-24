8x8, Inc. Announces Upcoming Investor Events

53 minutes ago
8x8%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced investor events for the first fiscal quarter.

Needham 18th Annual Technology and Media Conference
Virtual
Presentation: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT/7:15 AM PDT

JP Morgan 51st Annual Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Boston, MA
Presentation: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT/12:10 PM PDT

B. Riley Securities 23rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference
Beverly Hills, CA
Wednesday, May 24, 2023 (no webcast available)

Craig Hallum 20th Annual Institutional Investor Conference
Minneapolis, MN
Wednesday, May 31, 2023 (1x1s only)

Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology, and Services Conferences
New York, NY
Presentation: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT/7:50 AM PDT

BofA 2023 Global Technology Conference
San Francisco, CA
Presentation: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 1:00 pm PM EDT/10:00 AM PDT

Presentations at the above conferences will be webcast, except where noted. Links to live and archived webcasts will be available from the investor relations section of the company’s website at https%3A%2F%2F8x8.gcs-web.com%2Fnews-events%2Fevents-presentations.

About 8x8 Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8®, 8x8 XCaaS™, eXperience Communications as a Service™, eXperience Communications Platform™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.

