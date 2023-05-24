Kyndryl and SAP Expand Strategic Partnership to Help Customers Accelerate IT and Business Transformation Projects

53 minutes ago
Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced an expanded+strategic+partnership with SAP focused on developing new solutions to help customers solve their most complex digital business transformation challenges.

Under their expanded collaboration, the companies have leveraged SAP+Business+Transformation+Center and vast ERP systems know-how, along with Kyndryl’s deep expertise in data, application migration, and modernization services to chart an efficient and cost-effective path to the cloud for customers.

Specifically, Kyndryl and SAP collaborated on a digital blueprint capability that enables customers and partners to strategically assess, define and outline their migration and transformation plan for their transition from existing SAP ERP systems to SAP S/4HANA.

In close collaboration with Kyndryl, SAP plans to continuously expand the SAP Business Transformation Center, which helps customers efficiently transform their SAP environment to drive business value by moving to and using the latest SAP products.

To facilitate and guide customer migrations via the digital blueprint, Kyndryl is establishing a new center of excellence focused on educating and expanding the skill base and expertise of its SAP practitioners

The digital blueprint is an application migration accelerator that uses data-driven guidance to provide valuable insights to subject matter experts and IT architects. This approach helps CIOs and other IT decision-makers gain valuable understandings from their enterprise data to enable more informed choices relevant to their specific needs, instead of relying upon a standardize process or tool.

In addition to working closely with SAP to outline and develop the digital blueprint for the SAP Business Transformation Center, Kyndryl also is an initial user and successfully applied the solution to examine, navigate and migrate its complex IT environment with thousands of applications, hundreds of disparate information and data warehouses, multiple master data apps and visualization tools, multiple extensive customizations with overlapping capabilities.

"SAP Business Transformation Center has been instrumental to our own internal transformation at Kyndryl," says Michael Bradshaw, Chief Information Officer, Kyndryl. "Through this experience and collaboration with SAP, we've strengthened our expertise in application and data migration while developing capabilities to deliver enhanced services to our customers."

“Kyndryl’s level of expertise in the data domain as well as a collaboration model based upon mutual trust is remarkable,” said Steffi Kuebler, Vice President, Head of Business and data transformation Solutions, SAP. “This makes Kyndryl a powerful partner to SAP supporting our joint customers‘ business and data transformation.“

To support and facilitate the digital blueprint, Kyndryl has developed new infrastructure services capabilities that are designed to speed SAP Business Transformation Center customer transformation projects, including:

  • ERP application and data migration services
  • Application and data modernization services

Kyndryl Consult experts also will provide data assessment and integration services to help companies modernize the use of their SAP software – from the SAP Business Warehouse application to the SAP Data Warehouse Cloud solutions – once they complete their migration using the digital blueprint.

Visit the Kyndryl+and+SAP+Alliance+page for more information on Kyndryl’s strategic partnership with SAP.

For more information on how Kyndryl and SAP are transforming business together, please visit the Kyndryl+and+SAP+Business+Transformation+Center+page.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

