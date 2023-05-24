OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) announced the launch of OmniDeep™ at the 19th Annual PEGS Boston Conference and Expo: The Essential Protein Engineering & Cell Therapy Summit. The Company introduced elements of its OmniDeep platform at 1:10 p.m. Eastern time today in a presentation by Bob Chen, Ph.D., OmniAb's Senior Director, Systems Engineering.

OmniDeep is a suite of in silico tools for therapeutic discovery and optimization that are woven throughout OmniAb’s various technologies and capabilities. These tools include structural modeling, molecular dynamics simulations, large multi-species antibody databases, artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning models and more. OmniDeep facilitates rapid identification of candidates with the right affinity, specificity and developability profiles intended to make drug development more effective and efficient.

“OmniDeep enhances repertoire analysis and further streamlines identification of the most promising therapeutic candidates for our partners. This launch underscores our continued commitment to invest in new technologies and to further innovate around our technology stack,” said Matt Foehr, Chief Executive Officer of OmniAb. “This expanded suite adds data-driven adaptable and scalable insights that are valuable to quickly discover novel therapeutics, and we are excited to offer these robust technologies to current and future partners for their discovery programs.”

“OmniDeep arose from our long-standing computational biology and in silico-based capabilities, which have been further developed and applied toward the efficient mining of large and diverse antibody repertoires generated through immunization of our proprietary engineered animals,” stated Dr. Chen. “As we layer tools like OmniDeep on the broad biological insights from our multiple species of animals, we gain a deeper understanding of the vast antibody repertoires they produce. We believe this knowledge allows us to prioritize and optimize antibodies for performance and developability profiles with the confidence that stems from traceability back to a natural in vivo-evolved antibody.”

At the in vivo level, OmniDeep taps into Biological Intelligence™, leveraging species-optimized transgenes and structure-focused antigen design to create on-demand repertoires of antibodies that are rich in leads directed toward a partner’s targets of interest. At the in vitro level, OmniDeep’smultiplexed high-throughput single cell phenotypic screening technologies are designed to allow for rapid interrogation of millions of B cells and the nearly immediate identification of functional antibodies. The in silico technologies featured in OmniDeep enhance phenotypic screens through efficient big data processing and provide the ability to go a level deeper into the sequencing space where additional potential lead candidates can exist.

About OmniAb®

OmniAb’s discovery platform provides pharmaceutical industry partners access to diverse antibody repertoires and high-throughput screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. At the heart of the OmniAb platform is the Biological Intelligence™ (BI) of our proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat®, OmniChicken® and OmniMouse® that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. OmniFlic® (transgenic rat) and OmniClic® (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTaur™ features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. We believe the OmniAb animals comprise the most diverse host systems available in the industry and they are optimally leveraged through computational antigen design and immunization methods, paired with high-throughput single B cell phenotypic screening and mining of next-generation sequencing datasets with custom algorithms to identify fully human antibodies with superior performance and developability characteristics. These proprietary technologies are joined with and leverage OmniDeep, which is a suite of in silico tools for therapeutic discovery and optimization that are woven throughout OmniAb’s various technologies and capabilities. Additionally, an established core competency focused on ion channels and transporters further differentiates OmniAb’s technology and creates opportunities in many emerging target classes. OmniAb antibodies have been leveraged across modalities, including bispecific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates and others.

The OmniAb suite of technologies span from BI-powered repertoire generation to cutting edge antibody discovery and optimization offering a highly efficient and customizable end-to-end solution for the growing discovery needs of the global pharmaceutical industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

OmniAb cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or continue” and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and include, but are not limited to: the ability of OmniDeep to make drug development more effective and efficient or to identify functional antibodies that can become therapeutic candidates; our expectations regarding the application of, and the rate and degree of market acceptance of, our technology platform and other technologies; anticipated introduction of new technologies and innovations and enhancement of our technology stack; continued innovation around, and the expected performance of, our technologies; and the ability to add new partners and programs. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: our future success is dependent on acceptance of our technology platform and technologies by new and existing partners, as well as on the eventual development, approval and commercialization of products developed by our partners for which we have no control over the development plan, regulatory strategy or commercialization efforts; biopharmaceutical development is inherently uncertain; risks arising from changes in technology; the competitive environment in the life sciences and biotechnology platform market; our failure to maintain, protect and defend our intellectual property rights; difficulties with performance of third parties we will rely on for our business; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; and other risks described in our prior press releases and filings with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors” in the our annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

