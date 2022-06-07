Ouster to Present at Upcoming June 2023 Investor Conferences

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-performance lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries, announced today that its CEO, Angus Pacala, and CFO, Mark Weinswig will be attending and presenting at the following upcoming investor conferences.

Rosenblatt 3ʳᵈ Annual Technology Summit
Date: June 7, 2022
Presentation – Time: 2:00 PM PDT / 5:00 PM EDT

Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference
Date: June 14, 2022
Presentation – Time: 11:20 AM PDT / 2:20 PM EDT

Cantor Annual Technology & Mobility Conference
Date: June 15, 2022
Panel – Time: TBD

Please contact your Rosenblatt, Deutsche Bank and Cantor representative to request a one-on-one meeting with management at these events.

About Ouster

Ouster (NYSE: OUST) is a leading global provider of high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, Velodyne Lidar sensors, and software solutions for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries. Ouster is on a mission to build a safer and more sustainable future by offering affordable, high-performance sensors that drive mass adoption across a wide variety of applications. With a global team and high-volume manufacturing, Ouster supports over 850 customers in over 50 countries. Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

