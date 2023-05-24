AXIS Appoints Rebecca O'Kill as Chief Data & Analytics Officer

1 hours ago
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (“AXIS Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXS) announced today the appointment of Rebecca O’Kill as Chief Data & Analytics Officer, effective immediately. Ms. O’Kill will report to AXIS Chief Underwriting Officer Dan Draper and will be based in London.

In this role, Ms. O’Kill will drive global data strategy and governance across AXIS, oversee the Company’s analytics operating model, and partner with the business to deliver business intelligence and insights that help support the underwriting process.

“Rebecca is a proven global leader in data and analytics who brings a deep understanding of driving value in specialty insurance, informed by her actuarial expertise and background,” said Dan Draper, AXIS Chief Underwriting Officer. “Her leadership and perspective will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our usage of data and analytics to empower our team and further strengthen the speed and service that we provide to our brokers and customers.”

Ms. O’Kill joins AXIS following 16 years with Beazley, where she held a series of leadership roles with increasing levels of responsibility including Interim Chief Data Officer and Head of Actuarial Analytics.

About AXIS Capital
AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders’ equity of $5.0 billion at March 31, 2023, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor’s and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

