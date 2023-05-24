SAN DIEGO, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. ( LPLA ) (the “Company”), today released its monthly activity report for April 2023.

Total advisory and brokerage assets at the end of April were $1.19 trillion, an increase of $12.5 billion, or 1.1%, compared to the end of March 2023.

Total net new assets for April were $4.4 billion, translating to an 4.5% annualized growth rate. Total net new advisory assets were $3.4 billion, translating to an 6.6% annualized growth rate.

Total client cash balances at the end of April were $50.9 billion, a decrease of $3.7 billion compared to the end of March 2023. Net buying in April was $11.1 billion.

(End of period $ in billions, unless noted)

April March Change April Change 2023 2023 M/M 2022 Y/Y Advisory and Brokerage Assets Advisory assets 628.2 620.9 1.2 % 586.3 7.1 % Brokerage assets 559.5 554.3 0.9 % 509.5 9.8 % Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets 1,187.7 1,175.2 1.1 % 1,095.8 8.4 % Total Net New Assets Net new advisory assets 3.4 6.3 n/m 2.2 n/m Net new brokerage assets 1.0 4.3 n/m (0.3 ) n/m Total Net New Assets 4.4 10.6 n/m 1.9 n/m Organic Net New Assets Net new organic advisory assets 3.4 6.3 n/m 2.2 n/m Net new organic brokerage assets 1.0 3.9 n/m (0.3 ) n/m Total Organic Net New Assets 4.4 10.1 n/m 1.9 n/m Net brokerage to advisory conversions 0.6 0.7 n/m 0.7 n/m Client Cash Balances Insured cash account sweep 37.0 39.7 (6.8 %) 34.1 8.5 % Deposit cash account sweep 9.5 10.2 (6.9 %) 9.2 3.3 % Total Bank Sweep 46.5 49.9 (6.8 %) 43.3 7.4 % Money market sweep 2.5 2.6 (3.8 %) 16.9 (85.2 %) Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties 49.0 52.5 (6.7 %) 60.2 (18.6 %) Client cash account 1.9 2.1 (9.5 %) 1.4 35.7 % Total Client Cash Balances 50.9 54.6 (6.8 %) 61.7 (17.5 %) Net buy (sell) activity 11.1 13.4 n/m 3.1 n/m Market Drivers S&P 500 Index (end of period) 4,169 4,109 1.5 % 4,132 0.9 % Russell 2000 Index (end of period) 1,769 1,802 (1.8 %) 1,864 (5.1 %) Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps) 483 465 3.9 % 33 n/m

For additional information regarding these and other LPL Financial business metrics, please refer to the Company’s most recent earnings announcement , which is available in the quarterly results section of investor.lpl.com .

