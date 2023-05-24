Vir Biotechnology to Host a Virtual-Only 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. ( VIR) today reminds stockholders that it will hold its 2023 Annual General Meeting of Stockholders on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. PT. The Annual Meeting will be held in virtual format only via live audio webcast.

Vir Biotechnology’s stockholders of record as of March 30, 2023 (the “Record Date”) can attend and vote at the Annual Meeting by accessing the meeting center at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/VIR2023 and entering the control number on the proxy card or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials previously received. Instructions on how to connect to the Annual Meeting and participate via the Internet are also posted at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/VIR2023. Online access to the Annual Meeting will begin at 11:15 a.m. PT. Stockholders should allow ample time for the check-in procedures.

Whether or not stockholders plan to virtually attend the Annual Meeting, Vir Biotechnology urges them to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology is a commercial-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting COVID-19, hepatitis B and D viruses, influenza A and human immunodeficiency virus. Vir routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

Contact:
Carly Scaduto
Senior Director, Media Relations
[email protected]
+1-314-368-5189
