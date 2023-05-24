Parleys I-80 South Quarry Small Mine Air Permit Application Ready for Public Comment

Granite (

NYSE:GVA, Financial) has received approval from the Utah Department of Air Quality (UDAQ) to begin the public comment period as part of Granite’s Parleys I-80 South Quarry Small Mine Air Permit application. During this rigorous application process, the application undergoes a comprehensive 30-day comment period, allowing the public to provide valuable input.

Following meticulous calculations, air modeling, and review by numerous scientists and engineers, the New Minor Source application has been deemed eligible for consideration by UDAQ. This milestone marks the next step towards the establishment of a state-of-the-art infrastructure materials facility, which will be subject to emission criteria stipulated and regulated by UDAQ.

Under the proposed Parleys I-80 South Quarry new minor source permit, Granite will ensure that its production emissions remain well within the prescribed limits. Specifically, based on modeling results, the facility is projected to not exceed 3.6% of the particulate matter (PM) PM2.5 and 11% of the PM10 maximum threshold for minor source on an annual basis. Implementing stringent environmental site controls, including the utilization of Tier 4 diesel engines, renowned for their industry-leading low emissions, Granite remains committed to minimizing its environmental impact.

Granite has a long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship and upholding the highest ethical standards. As one of the founding partners of Clean Utah and more recently a donating partner with the Utah Clean Air Partnership (UCAIR), the company has been a key proponent of improving local air quality for nearly a decade. Additionally, sustainability is a Granite core value; thus, a Sustainability+Report is published by Granite annually. This local partnership with UCAIR and annual sustainability report represents Granite's dedication to sustainable practices.

By adhering to the state's rigorous permitting process and National Ambient Air Quality Standards, Granite aims to address the infrastructure materials needs of Utah's burgeoning population and meet the growing demands for high-quality products.

For more information about the Parleys Canyon project please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.i80southquarry.com%2F. For further inquiries on the Parleys I-80 South Quarry Small Mine Air Permit application, please contact Granite at [email protected].

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (

NYSE:GVA, Financial) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005739/en/

