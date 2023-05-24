SIX Swiss Exchange Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR — Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that it filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for Fiscal Year 2023, ended March 31, 2023, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It is available on Logitech's website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.logitech.com.

Logitech expects to publish its annual report to shareholders, and its invitation and proxy statement for its 2023 Annual General Meeting, in July 2023.

