BETHESDA, Md., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. ( HST), the nation's largest lodging real estate investment trust (the "Company"), today announced additional details for its Investor Day on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The event will be streamed live from the newly transformed Orlando World Center Marriott, which was part of the Marriott Transformational Capital Program, and will include investors and analysts.

“We have dramatically transformed Host Hotels & Resorts over the past six years, and we look forward to giving you an in-depth look at our people, our platform and our portfolio, all of which make Host uniquely positioned to outperform,” said James F. Risoleo, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Featured speakers for the event include:

  • Jim Risoleo, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
  • Sourav Ghosh, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
  • Mike Lentz, Executive Vice President, Development, Design and Construction
  • Nate Tyrrell, Executive Vice President, Chief Investment Officer
  • Michael Rock, Senior Vice President, Asset Management
  • Deanne Brand, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Analytics and Treasurer
  • Additional members of the Host Hotels & Resorts leadership team.

In-person attendance is by invitation only due to limited capacity. A live stream of the business session will be available on the Company’s website at https://hst2023investorday.us.chime.live. The event will begin at 8:30 am ET on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

The session will be recorded in its entirety, and all interested parties are invited to access a replay of the webcast recording and slide presentation through the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

Replay will be available 24-48 hours post event and will remain available through June 24, 2023. A copy of the slide presentation will be available on the Company’s website on the morning of May 23, 2023, prior to the commencement of the event.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.

SOURAV GHOSH
Chief Financial Officer
(240) 744-5267		JAIME MARCUS
Investor Relations
(240) 744-5117
[email protected]
