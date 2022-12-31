MAA Shareholders Elect John Case and Tamara Fischer to Board of Directors

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., May 17, 2023

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid–America Apartment Communities, Inc., ("MAA") (NYSE: MAA) today announced that shareholders elected new directors, John Case and Tamara Fischer, to the Board of Directors at the company's 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 16, 2023. Both directors will serve as independent directors until the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. In conjunction with the appointments, the Board of Directors increased the size of the board to 13, as it executes its long–term director succession plans. Mr. Case has been appointed to serve on the Real Estate Investment and Compensation Committees and Ms. Fischer will serve on the Real Estate Investment and Audit Committees.

Claude B. Nielsen, Chairman of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee stated that, "We are pleased that MAA shareholders showed overwhelming support for the additions of Tammy and John to our board. They bring a wealth of experience and knowledge that will maintain critical expertise on our board as we say goodbye to Phil Norwood, who provided 15 years of dedicated service to MAA and its shareholders."

Mr. Case served as the CEO, President and member of the board of directors of Realty Income Corporation from 2013 to 2018, after serving as President in 2013, and EVP, Chief Investment Officer from 2010 to 2013. Prior to joining Realty Income Corporation, Mr. Case worked as a real estate investment banker from 1991 until 2010. Mr. Case served as Partner and Senior Advisor of Ares Management Corporation from 2020 until early 2023 and has served as Chairman and Principal of Bunker Hill Group since 2019.

Ms. Fischer currently serves as the Executive Chairman of National Storage Affiliates Trust, having previously served as President and CEO from 2020 until April 1, 2023. From 2018 to 2019, Ms. Fischer served as President and CFO, after serving as EVP and CFO from 2013 until 2018. Prior to joining National Storage Affiliates Trust, Ms. Fischer served as EVP and CFO for Chateau Communities, Inc. from 1993 until 2003 and held various positions with Coopers & Lybrand (now PricewaterhouseCoopers) from 1984 until 1992.

Commenting on the appointments, H. Eric Bolton, Jr., Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, said, "In addition to Tammy and John's extensive expertise with real estate investments and REIT structures, their current and prior service on other public REITs as well as their extensive participation and leadership on numerous industry associations will be helpful in our strategy endeavors towards building value for MAA shareholders."

Mr. Case's public board experience includes currently serving on the board of directors of EPR Properties and past service on the board of directors for Duke Realty Corporation from 2018 until 2022, and Realty Income Corporation from 2013 until 2018. Ms. Fischer's public board experience includes currently serving on the board of directors for National Storage Affiliates Trust since 2020 and past service on the board of directors of Duke Realty Corporation from 2020 until 2022.

About MAA

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full–cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid–Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, MAA had ownership interest in 101,986 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia. For further details, please visit the MAA website at www.maac.com or contact Investor Relations at [email protected], or via mail at MAA, 6815 Poplar Ave., Suite 500, Germantown, TN 38138, Attn: Investor Relations.

