Penelec Completing Upgrades to Electric System in Central Pennsylvania

Author's Avatar
60 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ERIE, Pa., May 17, 2023

Project to benefit customers in Birmingham, Warriors Mark and nearby areas

ERIE, Pa., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Penelec, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), is completing work to enhance its energy delivery system in Blair and Huntingdon counties to help prevent or minimize the length of service disruptions, particularly during severe weather. The project includes replacing about 50 wood poles, crossarms, fuses, lightning protection devices and other equipment on a power line that delivers electricity to more than 1,100 customers in Birmingham, Warriors Mark Township, Tyrone Township and Sinking Valley.

Penelec_Logo.jpg

The project is part of Penelec's Long Term Infrastructure Improvement Plan (LTIIP II), a $200 million initiative to accelerate capital investments to the company's electric distribution system over five years and help ensure continued electric service reliability for customers.

"Over time, severe weather can take a toll on exposed electrical infrastructure, and this project allows us to proactively address equipment that has served us well for many years but was in need of an update," said Scott Wyman, president of FirstEnergy's Pennsylvania operations. "Utility poles are the backbone of the distribution system, and this work should enhance the reliability of electric service for our customers in these rural communities for years to come."

Penelec crews from Clearfield, Johnstown and Somerset are working cooperatively to rehabilitate this power line. They started the work in February, and it is expected to be completed in June.

As part of the project, crews are replacing one pole, 12 crossarms, 15 fuses and 12 devices that protect the wire from lightning strikes along a 34.5-kilovolt (kV) line that starts at an electric substation near the Grier School in Birmingham and heads northwest along Route 453 where it meets Pennington Road. Crews are working to replace 26 poles, 26 crossarms, numerous fuses and insulators along Pennington Road to Warriors Mark and then for several more miles along Ridge Road on a lower-voltage section of the line.

Additionally, crews have replaced 17 poles on a different spur of the same line running from the substation in Birmingham northwest through woods toward Ironville and continuing in the area of State Route 1015 through Sinking Valley. The remaining six poles to be set are located in fields near Elk Run and will require a track digger machine that can navigate hard-to-access spots to erect poles.

The Warriors Mark - Franklin Volunteer Fire Department allowed Penelec to stage material on its property, providing convenient access to the various work locations.

Penelec serves approximately 585,000 customers within 17,600 square miles of northern and central Pennsylvania. Follow Penelec on Twitter @Penelec and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PenelecElectric.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

Editor's Note: A photo of new utility poles along Ridge Road is available for download on Flickr.

favicon.png?sn=AQ03564&sd=2023-05-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penelec-completing-upgrades-to-electric-system-in-central-pennsylvania-301827808.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ03564&Transmission_Id=202305171626PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ03564&DateId=20230517
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.