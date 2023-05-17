Broadridge Recognized for Leadership in Financial Services Industry at SIFMA's 50th Annual Operations Conference

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) today recognized global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (

NYSE:BR, Financial), with its Excellence in Operations Award. This award highlights Broadridge's exemplary leadership and contributions to the financial services industry.

As a proud and trusted partner of SIFMA, Broadridge is honored to receive recognition for its continuous efforts to support the development of technology solutions that help drive the industry forward.

"Through its expertise, technology solutions and innovation, Broadridge continues to play a central role in the industry to drive transformation, accelerate digitization, and enable greater investor engagement," added SIFMA President and CEO Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr. "Broadridge is also a major supporter of the SIFMA Foundation. With its technology powering the SIFMA Stock Market Game, amongst other initiatives, Broadridge helps us make meaningful inroads into our goal of fostering knowledge and understanding of the financial markets for individuals."

"At Broadridge, we recognize the importance of innovation in financial services to enable better financial lives," said Tim Gokey, Broadridge's Chief Executive Officer. "This award is a testament to Broadridge's focus on continuously driving innovation for all of our clients and for our work with so many SIFMA members to further strengthen their businesses."

Broadridge is a global Fintech leader that powers the critical infrastructure behind Governance, Capital Markets, Wealth & Investment Management. Its technology-driven solutions help power clients' mission-critical capabilities across technology, communications and operations.

Broadridge is recognized by numerous industry organizations for its innovative technology solutions and capabilities, including being recognized as a leader in Everest Group's inaugural Wealth Management Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023, being named to WealthTech 100's List for 2022 Innovative Companies, positioned as the overall leader in Financial Services Customer Communications Solutions, Aspire Customer Communications Management to Customer Experience Management Leaderboard 2023, named the 2022 Best Distributed-Ledger Technology Provider by WatersTechnology, winning the 2022 "Best Corporate Actions Technology" and "Best Asset Servicing Technology Product" by Asset Servicing Times, and being listed on the 2022 Chartis RiskTech100 in two categories, as well as the IDC FinTech Rankings for eight consecutive years. These accolades exemplify Broadridge's client-first culture, which is driving the development of powerful next-generation technologies and innovations.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with more than $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies.

Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com.

About SIFMA

SIFMA is the leading trade association for broker-dealers, investment banks and asset managers operating in the U.S. and global capital markets. On behalf of our industry's one million employees, we advocate on legislation, regulation and business policy affecting retail and institutional investors, equity and fixed income markets and related products and services. We serve as an industry coordinating body to promote fair and orderly markets, informed regulatory compliance, and efficient market operations and resiliency. We also provide a forum for industry policy and professional development. SIFMA, with offices in New York and Washington, D.C., is the U.S. regional member of the Global Financial Markets Association (GFMA).

