The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) (“St. Joe”) today concluded its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and released a video featuring many of its residential, commercial and hospitality assets in Northwest Florida. The video was shown at the meeting on May 16, 2023, in Panama City Beach, Florida as a preview of a driving tour that followed the meeting. During the driving tour shareholders had the opportunity to visit many of the assets featured in the video.

“We always say that the best way for investors to truly understand our business and our region is to come see it in person,” said Jorge Gonzalez, President and Chief Executive Officer for St. Joe. “We were very happy to host an in-person meeting for the first time since 2019 and to show many of our shareholders why we are so optimistic about the trajectory of Northwest Florida and of St. Joe.”

Click+here to view the video.

Click+here to view St. Joe’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Presentation.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The video referenced in this press release contains “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the anticipated plans for the projects under construction described or depicted therein. These forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by cautionary statements and risk factors set forth in St. Joe’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent current filings.

About The St. Joe Company

The St. Joe Company is a real estate development, asset management and operating company with real estate assets and operations in Northwest Florida. The Company intends to use existing assets for residential, hospitality and commercial ventures. St. Joe has significant residential and commercial land-use entitlements. The Company actively seeks higher and better uses for its real estate assets through a range of development activities. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.joe.com. On a regular basis, the Company releases a video showing progress on projects in development or under construction. See https%3A%2F%2Fwww.joe.com%2Fvideo-gallery for more information.

©2023 The St Joe Company. “St. Joe®”, “JOE®”, the “Taking Flight” Design®, “St. Joe (and Taking Flight Design) ®” are registered service marks of The St. Joe Company or its affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005825/en/