DIVERGENT Energy Services Announces Stock Option Grants

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

CALGARY, Alberta, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp. (“Divergent”, the "Company", or “DVG) announces that the Company has completed its annual review of incentive plan awards, and subject to regulatory approval, its board of directors has approved, effective May 17, 2023, the grant of an aggregate of 200,000 stock options to an office of the Corporation, exercisable into common shares of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.075 per common share. These stock options shall vest as to one-third at 12 months, one-third at 24 months and one-third at 36 months from the date of grant and have a five-year term to expiry.

For Further Information:

Ken Berg, President and Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]

Ken Olson, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected]

ABOUT DIVERGENT ENERGY SERVICES CORP.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Divergent provides Artificial Lift products and services for the water, gas and oil industries through its wholly owned subsidiary Extreme Pump Solutions LLC..

DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp., 2020, 715 – 5th Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2P 2X6, (403) 543-0060, (403) 543-0069 (fax), www.divergentenergyservices.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

(Not for dissemination in the United States of America)


Divergent-Energy-Services-Corp.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.