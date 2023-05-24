LIVERMORE, Calif., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. ( FORM), a leading semiconductor test and measurement supplier, announced that it has again been named a top performer in TechInsights’ customer satisfaction survey earning five stars in three categories:



10 BEST Focused Suppliers of Chip Making Equipment,

THE BEST Suppliers of Test Equipment, and

THE BEST Suppliers of Test Subsystems.



In this survey, worldwide semiconductor manufacturing companies rate their vendors for supplier performance, customer service, and product performance. The results mark ten years running that FormFactor has been selected in THE BEST Suppliers of Test Subsystems which includes manufacturers of probe cards, test sockets, and device interface boards. FormFactor again ranked number one in the ‘10 BEST Focused Suppliers of Chip Making Equipment’ category.

“Customers give FormFactor high rankings for technical leadership and field engineering support,” said G. Dan Hutcheson, Vice Chair, TechInsights. “In multiple categories, FormFactor consistently rates as a Five Star supplier.”

“It’s our mission to be the market leader in all of the markets we serve,” said FormFactor CEO Mike Slessor. “We’re honored to be recognized by our customers as a trusted and valued supplier of test and measurement technologies and products. Customer focus is a core value at FormFactor and we work diligently to uphold customers’ confidence in us as an essential partner.”

About TechInsights

TechInsights is the most trusted source of actionable, in-depth intelligence related to semiconductor innovation and surrounding markets. Our content informs decision makers and professionals whose successes depend on accurate knowledge of the semiconductor industry – past, present, or future. Our unmatched reverse engineering analysis, images, and expert commentary are accessed through the TechInsights Platform, the world’s largest research library of semiconductor and market analysis. Our customers include the most successful technology companies, who rely on our analysis to make informed business decisions faster and with greater confidence.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. ( FORM, Financial), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

