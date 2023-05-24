FormFactor Named One of THE BEST Suppliers in the Semiconductor Industry for Tenth Consecutive Year

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Annual Customer Satisfaction Survey Gives FormFactor a Five Star Rating

LIVERMORE, Calif., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. ( FORM), a leading semiconductor test and measurement supplier, announced that it has again been named a top performer in TechInsights’ customer satisfaction survey earning five stars in three categories:

  • 10 BEST Focused Suppliers of Chip Making Equipment,
  • THE BEST Suppliers of Test Equipment, and
  • THE BEST Suppliers of Test Subsystems.

In this survey, worldwide semiconductor manufacturing companies rate their vendors for supplier performance, customer service, and product performance. The results mark ten years running that FormFactor has been selected in THE BEST Suppliers of Test Subsystems which includes manufacturers of probe cards, test sockets, and device interface boards. FormFactor again ranked number one in the ‘10 BEST Focused Suppliers of Chip Making Equipment’ category.

“Customers give FormFactor high rankings for technical leadership and field engineering support,” said G. Dan Hutcheson, Vice Chair, TechInsights. “In multiple categories, FormFactor consistently rates as a Five Star supplier.”

“It’s our mission to be the market leader in all of the markets we serve,” said FormFactor CEO Mike Slessor. “We’re honored to be recognized by our customers as a trusted and valued supplier of test and measurement technologies and products. Customer focus is a core value at FormFactor and we work diligently to uphold customers’ confidence in us as an essential partner.”

About TechInsights
TechInsights is the most trusted source of actionable, in-depth intelligence related to semiconductor innovation and surrounding markets. Our content informs decision makers and professionals whose successes depend on accurate knowledge of the semiconductor industry – past, present, or future. Our unmatched reverse engineering analysis, images, and expert commentary are accessed through the TechInsights Platform, the world’s largest research library of semiconductor and market analysis. Our customers include the most successful technology companies, who rely on our analysis to make informed business decisions faster and with greater confidence.

About FormFactor
FormFactor, Inc. (

FORM, Financial), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

Trade Contact
David Viera
Corporate Communications
(925) 290-4182
[email protected]

Investor Contact
Stan Finkelstein
Investor Relations
(925) 290-4321
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg0MTkzMCM1NjAyNDQ2IzIwNDk2MTY=
FormFactor-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.