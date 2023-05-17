PR Newswire

New 105,000-square-foot showcase engineering center and laboratory facility to be complete by late 2024

Approximately 250 employees connected with OpenBlue, hardware and software engineering, including Building Automation Systems & Controls, and materials testing, will be based at facility

MILWAUKEE, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls today held a ceremonial groundbreaking celebrating a new state-of-the-art engineering center and laboratory facility where 250 engineering and technology-focused employees will design and test the very best in smart, healthy and sustainable building technology. Johnson Controls will lease the property from owner and developer, Weas Development. Construction is expected to be completed in late 2024.

"Buildings account for nearly 40% of global emissions, meaning we have the opportunity to solve one of the most important challenges of our time by applying innovative technologies through healthy, safe and sustainable buildings. As part of this journey we are committed to investing in working environments with the tools and resources that accelerate innovation, foster collaboration and improve efficiency, allowing us to deliver world-class solutions to our customers," said George Oliver, Johnson Controls chairman and CEO. "This new facility is an important step for Johnson Controls and a continuing sign of our commitment to innovation and the Milwaukee metro community we call home."

Located across from the current Johnson Controls campus in Glendale, Wisconsin, the 105,000-square-foot building will be a modern space designed for the unique engineering and testing needs of today, while remaining flexible enough to accommodate future needs. The design will allow for cross-team planning and exchange of ideas. Teams will focus on hardware and software engineering, including the OpenBlue suite of digital solutions, Building Automation Systems & Controls, and materials testing.

Johnson Controls is committed to sustainable construction and operation of buildings. The new facility will utilize low-impact development and include Johnson Controls equipment, stormwater retention, EV charging stations, and other technologies focused on efficiency and enhanced air filtration. There will be reductions in embodied carbon through building reuse, as well as reduced and diverted construction waste throughout the construction process.

Weas Development and Johnson Controls are working with Mortenson Construction, Eppstein Uhen Architects (EUA) and CBRE Global Commercial Real Estate Services to develop the new engineering center.

Johnson Controls North American Headquarters Campus Improvements

Additionally, improvements are underway for the company's existing Glendale headquarters, including contemporary workstations and collaboration spaces. Work will be completed over the coming months.

The headquarters building proudly holds a Platinum rating of Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), the highest available for sustainable construction and operation of buildings. In addition, the campus earned a WELL Building Standard™ Health Safety seal, certifying that evidence-based measures and best practices for the health and safety of employees have been adopted and verified.

The campus also has many sustainable features, demonstrating Johnson Controls' commitment to the environment and reducing emissions including:

A solar thermal system on the roof that produces hot water for the campus (except the cafeteria), a total of 2,837 therms annually

A ground-mounted solar photovoltaic array totaling 1,452 panels covering 31,115 square feet; it generates 250 kW to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 827,000 pounds each year

A closed-loop heat exchanger relying on 272 geothermal wells that use subsurface temperatures to warm and cool the water supply

Heat pumps that reduce winter heating costs by around 29%

Skylights and increased window space that reduce use of energy for lighting

About 12,000 square feet of green roof that reduces runoff, insulates the building, and extends the life of the roof

A 30,000-gallon cistern captures rainwater, reducing consumption for low-flow fixtures and dual-flush toilets by 77% and saving of 595,000 gallons annually

More than 13 acres of native prairie vegetation

Nearly three acres of parking lot surfaced with permeable pavers, allowing water to filter through to a gravel base before moving via groundwater to a detention pond

