PROTIVITI'S JOSEPH TARANTINO NAMED A ROBERT HALF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 17, 2023

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) announced today that Joseph Tarantino has been named an RHI executive officer. He will also continue to serve in his current capacity as president and CEO of Protiviti, Robert Half's global business consulting subsidiary.

Robert_Half_Logo.jpg

Tarantino is one of the founding members who launched Protiviti in 2002 and became its president and CEO in 2007. In 2022, Protiviti celebrated its 20th anniversary and achieved record revenues of $1.98 billion. Under Tarantino's leadership, the firm has grown to comprise almost 30% of Robert Half's annual revenues and combined segment income.

"Over the last two decades, Joe has led Protiviti to incredible heights and helped establish the successful go-to-market strategy that seamlessly blends the unique capabilities of our talent and business consulting solutions," said M. Keith Waddell, president and CEO of Robert Half. "I am very proud to have Joe join the RHI executive team."

Under Tarantino's leadership, Protiviti has consistently been named to the Fortune® 100 Best Companies to Work For and Consulting magazine 'Best Firms to Work For' lists. Tarantino has also received several individual accolades, including being recognized by Glassdoor as one of its Top CEOs and named three times to the NACD (National Association of Corporate Directors) Directorship 100 in the Governance Professionals category. As a leader committed to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion, Tarantino is a signatory of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusionand the Catalyst CEO Champions for Change. He currently serves on the board for Calvary Hospital in New York and the board of trustees for St. John's University.

About Robert Half
Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, administrative and customer support, legal, and marketing and creative, Robert Half has more than 300 locations worldwide, including nearly 100 locations in 18 countries outside the United States. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named to the Fortune® World's Most Admired Companies and Forbes Best Employer for Diversity lists. Both Robert Half and Protiviti are among the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

About Protiviti
Protiviti (Protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries. Named as one of the 'Best Firms to Work For' by Consulting Magazine, Protiviti has served more than 80% of Fortune 100 and nearly 80% of Fortune 500 companies.

favicon.png?sn=SF04085&sd=2023-05-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protivitis-joseph-tarantino-named-a-robert-half-executive-officer-301827923.html

SOURCE Robert Half

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF04085&Transmission_Id=202305171930PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF04085&DateId=20230517
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.