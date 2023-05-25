Greenlane Holdings Inc. Announces Postponement of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) ("Greenlane" or the "Company"), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced that the Company's virtual 2023 annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"), scheduled for Friday, May 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, will be postponed to Friday, June 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time due to unexpected administrative issues in the printing and mailing of the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The web address for accessing the Annual Meeting on June 2 will remain https://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GNLN2023.

The close of business on April 26, 2023 will continue to be the record date for the determination of stockholders of the Company entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Stockholders of the Company who have previously submitted their proxy or otherwise voted and who do not want to change their vote do not need to take any action.

No changes have been made to the proposals to be voted on by stockholders at the Annual Meeting. The Company encourages all of its stockholders to read the Company's definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 27, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement"), which is available free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and on the Company's website www.gnln.com under the section "Investors - SEC Filings - All SEC Filings".

The Company will continue to solicit votes from its stockholders with respect to the proposals set forth in the Proxy Statement. The Company encourages all stockholders who have not yet voted to do so before Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2005, Greenlane is a premier global platform for the development and distribution of premium smoking accessories, vape devices, and lifestyle products to thousands of producers, processors, specialty retailers, smoke shops, convenience stores, and retail consumers. We operate as a powerful family of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and an omnichannel distribution platform.

We proudly offer our own diverse brand portfolio including DaVinci Vaporizers, Higher Standards, Groove, and Eyce, and our exclusively licensed Marley Natural and K.Haring branded products. We also offer a carefully curated set of third-party products such as Storz & Bickel (Canopy-owned), Pax, VIBES, and CCELL through our direct sales channels and our proprietary, owned and operated e-commerce platforms which include Vapor.com, Vaposhop.com, DaVinciVaporizer.com, PuffItUp.com, EyceMolds.com, HigherStandards.com, and MarleyNaturalShop.com.

For additional information, please visit: https://investor.gnln.com.

Investor Contact
[email protected]

SOURCE: Greenlane Holdings, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755689/Greenlane-Holdings-Inc-Announces-Postponement-of-Annual-Meeting-of-Stockholders

img.ashx?id=755689

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.