VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK) (OTCQB:PKLBF) (FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Welch LLP as independent auditor of the Company, effective as of May 3, 2023 (the "Successor Auditor").

The Successor Auditor is being appointed following the receipt by the Company on May 3, 2023 of a formal resignation of Saturna Group Chartered Professional Accountants LLP (the "Former Auditor"), with said resignation effective as of May 3, 2023. There are no reportable events between the Company and the Former Auditor.

The board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the new auditor until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The Company has sent a Notice of Change of Auditor (the "Notice") to the Former Auditor and to the Successor Auditor and has received a letter from each, addressed to each of the securities commissions in Canada, stating that they agree with the information contained in the Notice. The Notice, together with the letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor are available on www.SEDAR.com.

About Perk Labs

Perk Labs, the owner of Getit Technologies Inc. and Perk Hero Software Inc, specializes in technology, logistics, and connecting communities. Our digital payments and loyalty software empowers merchants to optimize their business and customer journey. Our marketplace and driver network connects and supports their business with additional sales and flexible last mile delivery options.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "may", "believe", "thinks", "expect", "exploring", "expand", "could", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "pursue", "potentially", "projected", "should", "will" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. These forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to, among other things, the discussion of Perk Labs' business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations. Although Perk Labs considers these forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the most recent Annual Information Form and Prospectus of Perk Labs, which may be accessed through Perk Labs' profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Perk Labs cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by Perk Labs is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

