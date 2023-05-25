SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a leader in mmWave technology for 60GHz unlicensed and 5G licensed networks, is pleased to announce its plans to attend Midwest Broadband Operators Conference.

Representatives from Peraso will attend the show in Carmel, Indiana, May 18, 2023, where they will connect with Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs), customers, and other industry leaders to explore new opportunities involving Peraso's suite of 60GHz mmWave solutions for fixed wireless access (FWA).

"We are looking forward to attending this year's Midwest Broadband Operators Conference and bringing increased awareness of our 60GHz technology and the benefits it brings to the WISP community in the region," said Mark Lunsford, CRO of Peraso. "Peraso is a leader in mmWave technology and serves as a crucial solution for those targeting the FWA market. We anticipate a very strong reception at the show and look forward to exploring new opportunities that leverage Peraso's technology."

Peraso has been a pioneer of high-performance mmWave phased array solutions for more than a decade. The Company's fully integrated 60 GHz offerings provide a unique combination of low-cost implementation and high-power efficiency, making them ideal for supporting rapid deployments in next-generation FWA applications as demand for this technology continues to grow.

Those who wish to request a meeting with the Company should send an email to [email protected].

