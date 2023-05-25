Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Stem, Inc. (“Stem” or the “Company”) (NYSE: STEM) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 15, 2021, Stem disclosed that it had previously undisclosed material weaknesses in its control over financial reporting related to “accounting for . . . deferred cost of goods sold and inventory,” “the review of certain revenue recognition calculations,” and “the review of internal-use capitalized software calculations.” On this news, Stem’s stock price fell $1.19, or 3.4%, to close at $34.24 per share on March 15, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

On January 11, 2023, Blue Orca Capital published a report alleging various undisclosed issues with Stem’s business and financial prospects, including that the Company had overstated its software revenues by falsely claiming that the entirety of its services revenue line was attributable to software revenues.

On, February 16, 2023, Stem released its fourth quarter 2022 results and its 2023 guidance, reporting a fourth quarter revenue of $156 million, missing consensus estimates by $10 million, and issued disappointing 2023 revenue guidance, missing consensus estimates by as much as $97 million. On this news, Stem’s stock price fell $1.44, or 14.8%, to close at $8.30 per share on February 17, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased Stem securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

