CALGARY, AB, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced today that 1,827,695 of its outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series F (Series F Shares) were tendered for conversion, on a one-for-one basis, into Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series G of Enbridge (Series G Shares), effective on June 1, 2023. As a result, on June 1, 2023, Enbridge will have 18,172,305 Series F Shares and 1,827,695 Series G Shares issued and outstanding.

The Series F Shares will continue to be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol ENB.PR.F. The TSX has conditionally approved the listing of the Series G Shares effective upon conversion. The Series G Shares will begin trading on the TSX on June 1, 2023, subject to the fulfillment of all the listing requirements of the TSX.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking information, or forward-looking statements, have been included in this news release to provide information about Enbridge, including statements with respect to the conversion of part of the Series F Shares into Series G Shares on June 1, 2023 and the listing of the Series G Shares. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Although Enbridge believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable based on the information available on the date such statements are made and on processes used to prepare the information, such statements are not guarantees of future events and readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Enbridge's forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to those risks and uncertainties discussed in this news release and in the Company's other filings with Canadian and United States securities regulators. The impact of any one risk, uncertainty or factor on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable with certainty as these are interdependent and Enbridge's future course of action depends on management's assessment of all information available at the relevant time. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Enbridge assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made in this news release or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to Enbridge or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

About Enbridge Inc.

At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil or renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We're investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on two decades of experience in renewable energy to advance new technologies including wind and solar power, hydrogen, renewable natural gas and carbon capture and storage. We're committed to reducing the carbon footprint of the energy we deliver, and to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge's common shares trade under the symbol ENB on the TSX and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). To learn more, visit us at enbridge.com.

