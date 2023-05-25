Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Stem, Inc. (“Stem” or the “Company”) (NYSE: STEM) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Stem securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the merger (“Merger”) consummated on April 28, 2021 by and among the Company, STPK Merger Sub Corp. (“Merger Sub”), and Stem, Inc., a private Delaware corporation (“Legacy Stem”); and/or between March 4, 2021 and February 16, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until July 11, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Legacy Stem suffered from material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting related to accounting for deferred cost of goods sold and inventory, certain revenue recognition calculations, and internal-use capitalized software calculations; (ii) the Company had overstated Legacy Stem’s and its own post-Merger business and financial prospects; (iii) Stem’s software revenue did not make up 100% of the Company’s services revenue; (iv) Stem had overstated the benefits expected to flow from its AP partnership; and (v) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants’ public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Stem shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected], telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

