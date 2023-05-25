Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sanmina Corporation (“Sanmina” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SANM) on behalf of Sanmina stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Sanmina has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On May 11, 2023, Sanmina disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that "[d]uring the preparation of its unaudited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal quarter ended April 1, 2023, the Company determined that certain personnel in the division had failed to properly substantiate and update cost estimates for materials and other costs over the life of certain contracts." Accordingly, following "an independent investigation under the direction of the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors," the Company had determined that "revenue was over/(understated) by approximately $10.2 million, $18.3 million, ($29.1 million), and $5.6 million, and GAAP earnings per share was over/(understated) by approximately $0.09, $0.29, $0.25, and ($0.06) in the fiscal years ended October 3, 2020, October 2, 2021 and October 1, 2022, and the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022, respectively (collectively, the ‘Affected Periods')." Sanmina also disclosed that "[t]he associated interim periods for the Affected Periods were also impacted. Because these misstatements are material to the Affected Periods compared to the previously reported results of operations for such periods, on May 10, 2023, the Audit Committee concluded that the consolidated financial statements for the Affected Periods included in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the fiscal years ended October 3, 2020, October 2, 2021 and October 1, 2022 and the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly fiscal periods included in such fiscal years and for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022 should no longer be relied upon."

On this news, Sanmina's stock price fell $3.05 per share, or 5.7%, to close at $50.50 per share on May 12, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sanmina shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005800/en/