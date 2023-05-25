Apple® today announced the expansion of the Apple Store® online into Vietnam. Customers throughout the country can now shop direct with Apple and receive exceptional service, delivered by our talented team members who are ready to share their expertise in Vietnamese.

“Customers are always at the center of everything we do, and we’re thrilled to bring the Apple Store online to Vietnam,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail. “With today’s expansion, we’re proud to offer customers an incredible new way to discover and shop for our amazing products and services, connect with our knowledgable team members, and experience the best of Apple.”

Personalized Shopping

Through the Apple Store online and the Apple Store app, customers can discover and shop the iPhone® 14 lineup, with incredible camera capabilities, amazing battery life, and a groundbreaking suite of health and safety features. Customers can also connect with Apple’s team of experts for help finding the device that’s right for them.

Customers have the opportunity to personalize their devices by choosing their preferred case and band combination to create a look that is uniquely their own through the Apple Watch Studio®, exclusively on apple.com%2Fvn.

With configure-to-order options available through Apple, Mac® customers can select and customize the device to their desired specifications.

To add that extra-special touch, engraving is available for free only on apple.com%2Fvn. Customers can personalize iPad®, AirTag™, AirPods®, and Apple Pencil® with a mix of emoji, text, and numbers.

Retail Services

With the support of online experts, customers can now take advantage of Apple’s many retail services — including Apple Trade In, safe data transfer, and switching to iOS, making it easy for customers to safely and securely migrate their data from an old device.

With the Apple Trade In program, customers in Vietnam can trade in their old device and receive credit toward a new one. If their device is not eligible for a credit, Apple will recycle it for free, diverting electronic waste from landfills and saving precious materials in Apple’s quest to take less from the earth.

The Apple Store online offers a range of affordability options, including up to 24 months of financing for iPhone, Mac, iPad, and Apple Watch® with MoMo. Additionally, students can shop for a Mac or iPad with special pricing, and receive discounts on accessories as well as AppleCare+®.

With AppleCare+, available on iPhone, Mac, iPad, and Apple Watch, customers get trusted service and support from the people who know Apple products best. AppleCare+ provides customers with two years of priority support and service, priority access to experts, and protection for their devices.

The Apple Store online is the best place to shop for Apple products in Vietnam. For all the latest information on Apple’s lineup of innovative products and services, customers can visit apple.com%2Fvn.

