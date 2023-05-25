PubMatic Partners with SeenThis to Advance Sustainability in the Digital Supply Chain

2 hours ago
NO-HEADQUARTERS/LONDON, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic ( PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, today announced a new partnership with adaptive streaming specialist, SeenThis to deliver faster, better-quality digital advertising while minimizing carbon emissions. This initiative will give brands and agencies around the world a simple, efficient way to shift their buying behavior in favor of more sustainable media, without compromising on advertising performance.

SeenThis’ proprietary video streaming technology allows advertisers to stream high-resolution video content rather than relying on publishers to download video creative files. Compared to running the same quality creative using conventional technology, this results in lower data usage, lower energy consumption, and a smaller carbon footprint.

The partnership between PubMatic and SeenThis provides advertisers and agencies with a simple and effective way to run scaled, carbon-efficient video campaigns across the breadth of the premium supply on the PubMatic platform. Campaigns can be easily activated via a Deal ID, and buyers can access the full suite of curation tools available through PubMatic.

“SeenThis’ technology is incredibly efficient, delivering video experiences that are lightweight and fast,” says Emma Newman, CRO EMEA, PubMatic. “Combined with PubMatic’s expertise in supply path optimization, agencies and advertisers can now identify the most effective channels and partners from a commercial perspective and seamlessly execute programmatic deals across all channels, while ensuring carbon emissions are minimized. With more sustainable solutions, brands and agencies will be better equipped to meet the increasing consumer demand for environmentally conscious advertising campaigns.”

“We are very excited to be partnering with PubMatic on this initiative,” said Thomas Houge, CCO at SeenThis. “We believe that all businesses, us included, are accountable for the emissions from their operations, and also have a responsibility to minimize the climate impact throughout their value chain and industry. By working together, we have a greater opportunity to make a meaningful contribution towards a more sustainable future for digital advertising.”

About PubMatic
PubMatic ( PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

About SeenThis
Since 2017, Swedish tech company SeenThis has been evolving screen experiences for everyone, everywhere. With its groundbreaking adaptive streaming technology, SeenThis is transforming the distribution and climate impact of digital content compared to traditional technology. With billions of streams served for 1000+ brands in 40+ countries, the company is on a journey to reshape the internet — for good. Working across seven offices globally, SeenThis employees are obsessed with creating a truly high-speed and energy-efficient Internet. For more information, visit seenthis.co.

Press Contact EMEA:
Maria Shcheglakova
EMEA Marketing Director, PubMatic
[email protected]

