PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Icahn Enterprises L.P. ("Icahn Enterprises" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IEP) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Icahn Enterprises investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between August 2, 2018 and May 9, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/icahn-enterprises-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=39535&wire=4

IEP investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Icahn Enterprises was inflating its net asset value; (ii) the Company was using money taken in from new investors to pay out dividends to old investors; (iii) as a result, the Company would become the subject of criminal and/or regulatory scrutiny; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Icahn Enterprises during the relevant time frame, you have until July 10, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 4th Floor Suite #427

New York, NY 10006

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iep-lawsuit-alert-levi--korsinsky-notifies-icahn-enterprises-lp-investors-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline-301828091.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP