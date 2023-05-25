DODGEVILLE, Wis., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands' End, Inc. ( LE) will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, June 1st, 2023, to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results. A news release containing these results will be issued before the call. Listeners may access a live broadcast of the conference call on the Company’s investor relations website: http://investors.landsend.com/ in the Events and Presentations section.
An online archive of the broadcast will be available at approximately noon on June 1, 2023, and will be accessible on the Company’s website: http://investors.landsend.com/ in the Events and Presentations section.
About Lands' End, Inc.
Lands’ End, Inc. (LE, Financial) is a leading digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, through our own Company Operated stores and through third-party distribution channels. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value. We seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.
