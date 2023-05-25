Movado Group, Inc. Announces Date of Conference Call and Webcast for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) invites investors to listen to a broadcast of the Company's conference call to discuss first quarter fiscal 2024 earnings results on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A press release detailing the Company’s first quarter fiscal year 2024 results will be issued before the market opens and prior to the call. The conference call will be hosted by Efraim Grinberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Sallie DeMarsilis, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Investors and analysts interested in participating on the call are invited to dial (877) 407-0784 and reference conference ID number 13738816 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be webcast live at www.movadogroup.com. The webcast will be archived online within one hour of the completion of the conference call and remain available for 90 days. Additionally, a telephonic re-play of the call will be available at 12:00 p.m. ET on May 25, 2023 until 11:59 p.m. ET on June 8, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering replay pin number 13738816.

Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources, and globally distributes MOVADO®, MVMT®, OLIVIA BURTON®, EBEL®, CONCORD®, CALVIN KLEIN®, COACH®, TOMMY HILFIGER®, HUGO BOSS® and LACOSTE® watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, and operates Movado Company Stores in the United States and Canada.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230518005085r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230518005085/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.