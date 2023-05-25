HOUSTON, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc. ( FRGT, Fr8Tech or Company), a leading technology company developing innovative solutions powered by AI and machine learning to optimize and automate the supply chain process, providing its Fr8App platform for B2B cross-border shipping, Fr8now for LTL shipping services and Fr8Fleet for dedicated capacity to enterprise companies in the USMCA region, was highlighted as an example of early adoption of leading edge technology by implementing advanced markers from Google Maps Platform on their Fr8App platform to improve the user experience. Following Google's annual developer conference, Fr8App was cited in Google Maps Platform's blog announcing its latest on maps customization, as an example of how new technology can be adopted to create interactive and insightful visual experiences. Fr8App platform users can now click on advanced markers and Fr8App’s platform displays relevant information about the load, such as current status, location and other relevant information.



Advanced markers help the Fr8App platform make it easier for end users to track the progress of their shipments. Different icons represent various stages of the load, including “At destination”, “Loading”, “In Transit”, among others. This user-friendly feature helps to optimize monitoring operations by Fr8app’s clients and can help lower their infrastructure costs, manage data access and update geospatial data.

Javier Selgas, Fr8Tech's CEO, stated that “At Fr8Tech, our priority is always the end user. We are constantly looking for new ways to improve their experience, and the implementation of the advanced markers capability from Google Maps Platform has been a key factor in achieving this. By providing our customers with a more user-friendly experience and improving their use of our system, we are at the same time helping them save time and money while increasing engagement.”

As quoted in the article, Alvaro Garrido, IT Director at Fr8Tech, said, “Google Maps Platform stood out as the best geospatial provider for Fr8app due to its ease of use and reliability. We use advanced markers to display important information about our trucking partners, and marker clustering to manage large data volumes. With previous mapping solutions, customization and data management was a challenge. Advanced markers improved our user experience and streamlined our workflow, resulting in increased engagement.”

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies ( FRGT) (“Fr8Tech”) is a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Freight App, Inc. (Fr8App), is a B2B cross-border shipping marketplace in the USMCA region powered by AI and machine learning. Focused on making shipping transparent and efficient, Fr8App provides carriers with increased growth opportunities and shippers with flexibility, visibility and simplicity for the once-complex process of international over-the-road (OTR) shipping. Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com .

