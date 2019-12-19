Trilogy Metals Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, May 18, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the detailed voting results on the items of business considered at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting") held in Vancouver on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. All proposals were approved and the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the meeting were all elected as directors. A total of 114,556,428 or 76.91% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares eligible to vote were represented at the Meeting.

Shareholder Voting Results

The Shareholders voted on the following matters at this year's Meeting. Other than Proposal 2, which represents votes by ballot, the results presented below represent votes according to proxies received.

Proposal 1: Setting the Number of Directors at Seven

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

77,541,191

99.46

418,416

0.54

Proposal 2: Election of Directors

Nominee

Votes

For

% Votes

For

Votes
Withheld

% Votes

Withheld

Tony Giardini

78,199,541

99.55

352,855

0.45

James Gowans

78,196,709

99.55

355,687

0.45

William Hayden

78,198,714

99.55

353,682

0.45

William Hensley

78,192,689

99.54

359,707

0.46

Gregory Lang

77,990,586

99.28

561,810

0.72

Janice Stairs

77,971,750

99.26

580,646

0.74

Diana Walters

76,899,869

97.90

1,652,527

2.10

Proposal 3: Appointment of the Auditor

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

112,974,863

99.13

988,775

0.87

Proposal 4: Approval of a non-binding resolution approving the compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers

Votes
For

% Votes
For

Votes
Against

% Votes
Against

Votes
Abstaining

% Votes
Abstaining

74,524,254

95.59

2,979,648

3.82

455,702

0.58

Detailed results of all items of business are also available in the Report of Voting Results filed under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com ("SEDAR") and on the Form 8-K filed under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.org ("EDGAR").

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration and development company which holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC which has a 100 percent interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ("UKMP") in Northwestern Alaska. On December 19, 2019, South32, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler Mining District – the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within a land package that spans approximately 190,929 hectares. Ambler Metals has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., an Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler Mining District in cooperation with local communities. Trilogy's vision is to develop the Ambler Mining District into a premier North American copper producer while protecting and respecting subsistence livelihoods.

