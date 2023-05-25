BREA, Calif., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . ( MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today that its stock has traded above Nasdaq’s $1 minimum bid price requirement for 10 consecutive days.

On Sept. 7, 2022, Nasdaq provided notice to the Company that, based on the previous 30 consecutive business days, the Company’s listed common stock no longer met the minimum $1 bid price per share requirement as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(ii) (the “Deficiency”). The Company was provided 180 calendar days, or until March 6, 2023, to regain compliance. On March 8, 2023, Nasdaq approved the Company’s request for a 180-day extension, through Sept. 5, 2023, to meet the $1 minimum bid price requirement. The Company implemented a reverse stock split to cure the Deficiency, which was effective as of May 4, 2023.

As of May 17, 2023, Mullen’s common stock has traded above $1 for 10 consecutive business days, and the Company awaits confirmation from Nasdaq that it meets Nasdaq’s requirements for continued listing as a result thereof.

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive ( MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in two Company-owned United States-based assembly plants. Mullen's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, Mullen Commercial Class 1 and 3 EVs and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of all of Electric Last Mile Solutions' (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, Mullen’s ability to maintain compliance with continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

