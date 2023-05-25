Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN), a market-leading, tech-enabled workforce solutions platform and advisory firm, today announced the launch of the Xperience mobile app, allowing healthcare professionals to search and apply for jobs easily, set up notifications, gain access to a live recruiter, upload references, complete skills checklists, and access onboarding documents, paystubs, timesheets and all other onboarding and assignment-related information.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230518005019/en/

The new Xperience mobile app from Cross Country allows healthcare professionals to search and apply for jobs easily, set up notifications, gain access to a live recruiter, upload references, complete skills checklists, and access onboarding documents, paystubs, timesheets and all other onboarding and assignment-related information. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Today, more than 70 percent of professionals report using mobile resources when job searching, according to Recruiter.com. However, most mobile job-searching websites and apps have limited functionality and do not consider the specific requirements of healthcare professionals. Xperience was designed from the ground up to account for the specific needs of healthcare professionals and to meet the demand of increasing mobile use throughout the job searching process.

“The Xperience app is a crucial piece of Cross Country’s ongoing digital transformation. As we pivot to a business-driven technology platform, our ‘mobile first’ ecosystem will assist in optimizing candidate experiences, rationalizing business operations, and streamlining our delivery models,” said John Martins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cross Country Healthcare. “The convenience and portability of a mobile app mean healthcare professionals can apply for jobs and complete onboarding whenever and wherever they want.”

Innovative features of the Xperience app include:

Simple and friendly app interface

Easy to search, save, share and apply for jobs

One-stop-shop for healthcare professionals around the entire job application and onboarding process

Instant job notifications

Easy to track profile completion

Upload references, certifications/licenses and other onboarding documents directly

Convenience and portability of the app speeds up apply/onboarding process and gets healthcare professionals to work faster

Easy access to pay stubs and timesheets

The simple and easy-to-navigate interface includes a step-by-step guide to completing profile setup and streamlines the onboarding process through directly uploading credentialing and recruiter messaging information. healthcare professionals will also have instant access to all relevant Cross Country website content, including professional education, licensure guides and all-new, mobile-specific enhancements such as refer-a-friend by text and mobile-friendly forms.

“Healthcare workers are continuously on the go and require user-friendly technology to make their lives easier,” said Marc Krug, Group President of Delivery for Cross Country. “As a data-driven workforce solutions leader, we must continue to evolve our services and tools to provide streamlined solutions that address the modern workforce’s demands. Our hope with this app is to attract, engage and drive more targeted candidates, generate more qualified leads and improve conversions, and establish Cross Country as the go-to trusted career source and employer of choice.”

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a leading tech-enabled workforce solutions and advisory firm with 36 years of industry experience and insight. We solve complex labor-related challenges for customers while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing® award winner, we are committed to an exceptionally high level of service to our clients, our homecare, education, and clinical and non-clinical healthcare professionals. Our locum tenens line of business, Cross Country Locums, has been certified by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), the leader in healthcare accreditation, since 2001. We are the first publicly traded staffing firm to obtain The Joint Commission Certification, which we still hold with a Letter of Distinction. Cross Country Healthcare is rated as the top staffing and recruiting employer for women by InHerSights, and Certified™ by Great Place to Work®.

For three consecutive years, Cross Country has received the Top Workplaces USA award from Energage and has also been recognized with the Top Workplaces Award for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Practices and the Top Workplaces Awards for Innovation and Leadership. Cross Country has recently been awarded the Women Executive Leadership Elevate Award, recognizing gender diversity in our Boardroom. We have a history of investing in diversity, equality, and inclusion as a key component of the organization’s overall corporate social responsibility program, closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, and its stockholders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230518005019/en/