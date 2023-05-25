Selina Hospitality PLC (“Selina”; NASDAQ: SLNA), the fast-growing experiential hospitality brand targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers, announces the launch of registration for the [email protected] Global Innovation Summer Cohort. This program, in collaboration with and managed by TechnoArt, a renowned global innovation platform for startups, offers a unique opportunity for burgeoning companies.

Apply at TechnoArt.com%2FGrown

Submissions close on July 15, 2023

Selections announced – July 31, 2023

Program begins – August 8, 2023

Program duration - 3 weeks

This innovative three-week program aims to assist startups in scaling their company using Selina’s extensive network across 24 countries. Taking place at Selina locations worldwide, selected companies will gain the unique opportunity to live and work from our hotels. They'll collaborate with companies, mentors, advisors, and investors from around the globe and benefit from TechnoArt's partner network for business development, legal and financial consulting, hosting, web services, marketing, branding, and more from top tier companies such as Next.Law by Shulman Rogers, AWS, Pérez Correa González, Brandsight and more.

"At Selina, we strive to foster a vibrant, community-focused setting that unites travel, work, and networking," said Sam Khazary, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Corporate Development at Selina. "Our Corporate Development team is instrumental in this mission, acting as the catalyst that brings entrepreneurial spirit to life within our spaces. This partnership with TechnoArt underscores our commitment to support startups and innovation. It's not just about providing a space to work and live, but also about cultivating a nurturing ecosystem for learning, growth, and business development. This initiative allows us to give back to the communities we operate in, whilst simultaneously fostering the inspiration and education needed for the next generation of global entrepreneurs."

Tristan Jehan, Innovation Partner at TechnoArt, said, "In an increasingly interconnected world, we're seeing a new breed of entrepreneurs who are seeking to broaden their horizons, connect more deeply with their clients and partners online, and tap into untapped markets. This evolution, coupled with the burgeoning digital nomad community, heralds a refreshing approach to growth for tech companies. As advocates for this new wave of innovation, we at TechnoArt are thrilled to work alongside Selina's team to offer this unique program. This initiative is designed not only to bolster the community but also to facilitate innovation, no matter where it originates. By integrating work, life, and travel, we aim to create an environment that stimulates growth, fosters collaboration, and empowers entrepreneurs to thrive on a global scale."

The Selina Corporate Development team, in collaboration with TechnoArt, is committed to providing robust support to entrepreneurs and service providers keen on joining the program, either virtually or in-person. We're extending our reach across the globe through TechnoArt.LIVE Local events, hosting in dynamic cities such as Bogota, Colombia; Mexico City, Mexico; Panama City, Panama; London, UK; Lisbon, Portugal; and key US locations including Miami, Washington DC, Chicago, and New York. These gatherings serve as vital nodes in our expanding network, fostering collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and innovation. To learn more about these events and how you can be a part of this transformative journey, visit TechnoArt.LIVE.

About Selina Hospitality PLC.

Selina (NASDAQ: SLNA) is one of the world's largest hospitality brands built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Founded in 2014 and custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations in 24 countries on six continents – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. To learn more, visit Selina.com or follow Selina on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Linkedin or YouTube.

About TechnoArt

TechnoArt is an open innovation platform providing startups in all stages with tools and support for product and business development, and helps them secure funding to facilitate their growth. It is in the business of empowering teams with critical thinking methodologies, communication skills and collaborative work ethics that drive the startup community to excel and maximize their impact. For more information visit TechnoArt.org and TechnoArt.LIVE.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230518005166/en/