Daxor’s BVA Technology Shown to Provide Unique and Individualized Data for Patient Management

Oak Ridge, TN, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation ( DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces new data demonstrating the importance and clinical utility of Daxor’s BVA-100 blood test in heart failure patients published in the European Society of Cardiology Heart Failure. The results of the study demonstrated Daxor’s blood volume analysis (BVA) provides unique and individualized data that is critical for targeting heart failure therapy and is predictive of clinical outcomes.

The study titled, “Differences in Red Blood Cell Mass Profiles Impact Intravascular Volume and Outcome Risk in Chronic Heart Failure,” studied the differences in total blood volume and red blood cell mass – two critical treatment targets in patients who were considered clinically stable and their impact on clinical outcomes in chronic heart failure. Both measures were determined using Daxor’s innovative BVA technology. The results showed that survival rates of patients could be predicted with blood volume analysis via Daxor’s test from their red blood cell levels.

Wayne L. Miller, M.D., Department of Cardiovascular Disease, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, lead author of the study, concluded, “The findings of this study demonstrate that patients with chronic heart failure develop marked differences in profiles despite comparable stable clinical status, and that this variability has significant associations with the important clinical outcomes of heart failure-related mortality and hospitalizations.”

“Our test uniquely informs clinicians with two important treatment targets to help individualize and treat volume derangements in complex heart failure patients,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO of Daxor Corporation. “Past studies in peer-reviewed journals have shown substantial improvements in mortality reduction, hospital readmission, and costs from the use of our diagnostic.”

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation ( DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 65,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing multicenter trials in the areas of COVID-19 and heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.