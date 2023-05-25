Cyngn, Inc. (the “Company” or “Cyngn”) (Nasdaq: CYN), a developer of AI-powered autonomous driving solutions for industrial applications, will participate at the Singular Research Spring Select Investor Webinar on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:00pm – 1:45pm PDT and the LD Micro investor conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 9:00am – 9:25am PDT in Los Angeles, CA.

Singular Research Spring Select Investor Webinar

Wednesday, May 24, 2023; 1:00pm – 1:45pm PDT [Virtual]

Speaker: Don Alvarez, Chief Financial Officer

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed at:

https%3A%2F%2Fregister.gotowebinar.com%2Fregister%2F5604521259475335768

LD Micro Invitational XIII

The Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel

11461 Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90049

Wednesday, June 7, 2023; 9:00am – 9:25am PDT [In-person]

Speaker: Ben Landen, Vice President of Business Development

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed at:

https%3A%2F%2Fldinv13.sequireevents.com%2F

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn’s self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn’s DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn’s flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

