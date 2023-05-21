Pulse Biosciences' Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation (nsPFA™) Technology to be Featured in Several Presentations at The Heart Rhythm 2023 Annual Meeting

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a company leveraging its novel and proprietary Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation (nsPFA) technology for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, today announced nsPFA will be featured in three presentations at the upcoming Heart Rhythm 2023 Annual Meeting in New Orleans, LA from May 19-21.

“We are very encouraged that the preclinical work completed with our nsPFA devices will be featured among leading technologies at the premier meeting of heart rhythm professionals from around the world,” said Kevin Danahy, Chief Executive Officer of Pulse Biosciences. “This data is a validation of the quality of the preclinical work completed with our physician collaborators and our opportunity to advance the treatment of atrial fibrillation. We are excited to continue on the path towards first in-human clinical use.”

Poster Presentations featuring nsPFA

Poster Session IV – Ablation
May 21, 2023, at 9:30-11:30 am CT

  • Creating Deep Ventricular Lesions with Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation: Pathological and Imaging Insights from Preclinical Evaluation (Iwanari Kawamura MD, et al)
  • Electron Microscopic Insights from An Acute Pulsed Field Myocardial Lesion (Iwanari Kawamura MD, et al)
  • Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation: Demonstration of Halo-Shaped Lesions with a Novel Multielectrode System: Initial Preclinical Experience (Jacob S Koruth MD, et al.)

About Pulse Biosciences®

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company’s proprietary Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation (nsPFA) technology delivers nanosecond pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent noncellular tissue. The Company is actively pursuing the development of its nsPFA technology for use in the treatment of atrial fibrillation as well as a select few other opportunities currently served by alternative established ablation procedures. Visit pulsebiosciences.com to learn more.

Pulse Biosciences, CellFX, Nano-Pulse Stimulation, NPS, nsPFA and the stylized logos are among the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

