faidr Android App now Offers Podcasts Alongside Commercial-free AM/FM With faidrRadio and an Updated UI Coming in Early Q3

BOULDER, CO, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireAuddia Inc. (

AUUD, Financial) (AUUDW, Financial) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, announced today that it has released podcast-listening functionality in the Android version of its flagship mobile app, faidr. Podcasts were added to the Company’s iOS product in March of this year, along with faidrRadio, its exclusive content programming within the app.

The Company now moves to launch an exciting new user interface for faidr, which will be available in iOS before the end of Q2 and in Android, along with faidrRadio programming, in early Q3.

“We are excited that our Android users can take advantage of commercial-free AM/FM alongside their favorite podcasts,” said Auddia’s CEO Michael Lawless. “And we’re looking forward to rolling out enhanced podcasting features later in the year across both operating systems to further differentiate this feature.”

By early Q3, Auddia will have completed the integration of podcast listening, faidrRadio exclusive content, and a new user interface into the faidr app across both the iOS and Android platforms. Completion of these integrations supports Auddia’s user acquisition plan for the second half of 2023.

Visit faidr.com for more.

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia, through its proprietary AI platform for audio identification and classification and related technologies, is reinventing how consumers engage with AM/FM radio, podcasts, and other audio content. Auddia’s flagship audio superapp, called faidr, brings two industry firsts to the audio-streaming landscape: subscription-based, ad-free listening on any AM/FM radio station and podcasts with interactive digital feeds that support deeper stories and open untapped revenue streams to podcasters. faidr also delivers exclusive content and playlists, and showcases exciting new artists, hand-picked by curators and DJs. Both differentiated offerings address large and rapidly growing audiences with strong purchase intent. For more information, visit: www.auddia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company's current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as "anticipates," "believes" and "expects" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as other disclosures contained in the Annual Report and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations:
Kirin Smith, President
PCG Advisory, Inc.
[email protected]
www.pcgadvisory.com


