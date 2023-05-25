Legion Capital Announces 2022 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Specialized Lender reports second straight year of operating profitability

ORLANDO, Fla., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legion Capital (

LGCP, Financial), a specialized real estate and business lender providing growth capital to small and medium sized companies and real estate developers, today announced audited financial results for its fiscal year 2022 ended December 31, 2022. Highlights from the 1-K annual report filed are:

  • The Company reported an increased year over year annual profit with a reported operating profit of $1,078,094 compared to a reported operating profit of $279,600 in 2021, an increase of 285%.
  • The Company ended the year with $8,322,114 of cash, compared with $16,898,222 in 2021, a 51% decrease resulting from capital deployment into new loan originations.
  • Revenue increased to $6,876,274 in 2022 from $3,265,718 in 2021, a 110% increase resulting primarily from increased interest income derived from higher real estate development loan receivable balances.
  • Shareholder equity increased from $10,400,854 in 2021 to $18,593,373 in 2022, a 79% increase.

“2022 was another good year of growth for Legion Capital. We are pleased with the increase of our loan portfolio paired with strong operating profits,” stated Legion Capital CEO Paul Carrazzone. “We believe Legion is well positioned for sustained growth and profitability as we continue to expand our core business for the benefit of our investors and shareholders.”

About Legion Capital
Legion Capital ( LGCP) is a specialized real estate and business lender providing growth capital to small and medium sized companies and real estate developers. Legion provides bridge funding, acquisition finance, development, and growth capital in a highly customized and expeditious manner, addressing a large and growing segment of small business lending that is under-served by banks and institutions.

Legion Capital serves our Investors and Financial Representatives through a suite of diversified equity and debt investment products, many of which offer attractive yields, non-correlation to traditional financial markets, and defined liquidity dates. For more information, please visit www.LegionCapital.com.

Disclaimer:
Certain statements that we make in this information piece may constitute “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” and future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” and “would,” as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in any Offering Documents associated with this information piece. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether the result of new information, future events or otherwise. Legion is a private lender, and not a member of FINRA or FDIC.

MEDIA & INVESTOR CONTACT:
Jamison Lenczyk
Investor Relations Director
407-720-4616
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg0MjIyNiM1NjAzMjU5IzIyMjE3MDg=
Legion-Capital-Corporation.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.