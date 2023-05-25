Everest to Rebrand Company Name and NYSE Ticker to Reflect its Evolution, Global Growth and Diversification Strategy

1 hours ago
Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE: RE) (“Everest”), a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions, announced that following shareholder approval at the Company’s Annual General Meeting yesterday, it will change its name to Everest Group, Ltd. and will trade under the new ticker symbol (NYSE: EG), effective on July 10, 2023.

“Everest’s new name and stock ticker reflect the evolution of our value proposition, built on five decades of reinsurance leadership and an expanding presence in the global primary insurance market,” said Juan C. Andrade, Everest President and CEO. “In today’s heightened risk environment, our hybrid business model, breadth of global capabilities and outstanding talent are more vital than ever.”

In addition, the Company has launched a new corporate website at www.everestglobal.com. The site is highly visual and dynamic, reinforcing its branding with a contemporary, world-class experience that showcases the people bringing Everest’s tailored solutions to clients in more than 100 markets globally.

Aligned with Everest’s refreshed brand unveiled last November, these changes underscore the Company’s ongoing diversification efforts.

Andrade concluded, “At Everest, underwriting opportunity is more than an ideal – it’s the commitment that inspires excellence in everything we do. We continue to advance our strategic objectives as ‘One Everest,’ with the discipline, expertise and agility to create lasting value for all our stakeholders.”

About Everest

Everest is a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions that address customers’ most pressing challenges. Known for a 50-year track record of disciplined underwriting, capital and risk management, Everest, through its global operating affiliates, is committed to underwriting opportunity for colleagues, customers, shareholders, and communities worldwide.

Everest common stock (

NYSE:RE, Financial) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestglobal.com.

