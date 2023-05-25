Distribution Solutions Group to Participate in the KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGR) (“DSG” or the “Company"), a multi-platform specialty distribution company, which includes operating companies, Lawson Products, TestEquity and Gexpro Services, today announced that management is participating in the KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference in Boston on June 1, 2023.

Management is scheduled to host one-on-one meetings and investors interested in arranging a meeting with management should contact your conference representative or Three Part Advisors.

About Distribution Solutions Group, Inc.

Distribution Solutions Group (“DSG”) is a multi-platform specialty distribution company providing high touch, value-added distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair & operations (MRO), the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and the industrial technologies markets. DSG was formed through the strategic combination of Lawson Products, a leader in MRO distribution of C-parts, Gexpro Services, a leading global supply chain services provider to manufacturing customers, and TestEquity, a leader in electronic test & measurement solutions.

Through its collective businesses, DSG is dedicated to helping customers lower their total cost of operation by increasing productivity and efficiency with the right products, expert technical support and fast, reliable delivery to be a one-stop solution provider. DSG serves approximately 110,000 customers in several diverse end markets supported by approximately 3,100 dedicated employees and strong vendor partnerships. DSG ships from strategically located distribution and service centers to customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle East.

For more information on Distribution Solutions Group please visit www.distributionsolutionsgroup.com.

