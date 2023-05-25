Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. (“Harvest”) announces the following distributions for Harvest ETFs for the month ending May 31, 2023. The distribution will be paid on or about June 9, 2023 to unitholders of record on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023.

Harvest has established+a+Distribution+Reinvestment+Plan+%28%26ldquo%3BDRIP%26rdquo%3B%29 for certain classes of Harvest ETFs, allowing investors to easily benefit from compounding their distributions on a monthly basis. Certain Harvest ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) are eligible for the Distribution Reinvestment Plan, provided that their investment dealer supports participation in the DRIP. Investors may opt into the DRIP by contacting their investment dealer, otherwise distributions will be paid in cash.

Harvest ETF TSX Ticker Distribution Harvest+Healthcare+Leaders+Income+ETF HHL $0.0583 per unit Harvest+Healthcare+Leaders+Income+ETF+%28US%29 HHL.U $0.0583 per unit Harvest+Healthcare+Leaders+Income+ETF+%28Unhedged%29 HHL.B $0.0583 per unit Harvest+Brand+Leaders+Plus+Income+ETF HBF $0.0600 per unit Harvest+Brand+Leaders+Plus+Income+ETF+%28US%29 HBF.U $0.0600 per unit Harvest+Brand+Leaders+Plus+Income+ETF+%28Unhedged%29 HBF.B $0.0600 per unit Harvest+Energy+Leaders+Plus+Income+ETF HPF $0.0250 per unit Harvest+Energy+Leaders+Plus+Income+ETF+%28US%29 HPF.U $0.0250 per unit Harvest+Tech+Achievers+Growth+%26amp%3B+Income+ETF HTA $0.1000 per unit Harvest+Tech+Achievers+Growth+%26amp%3B+Income+ETF+%28US%29 HTA.U $0.1000 per unit Harvest+Tech+Achievers+Growth+%26amp%3B+Income+ETF+%28Unhedged%29 HTA.B $0.1000 per unit Harvest+Global+REIT+Leaders+Income+ETF HGR $0.0458 per unit Harvest+US+Bank+Leaders+Income+ETF HUBL $0.0833 per unit Harvest+US+Bank+Leaders+Income+ETF+%28US%29 HUBL.U $0.0833 per unit Harvest+Equal+Weight+Global+Utilities+Income+ETF HUTL $0.1166 per unit Harvest+Diversified+Monthly+Income+ETF HDIF $0.0708 per unit Harvest+Canadian+Equity+Income+Leaders+ETF HLIF $0.0583 per unit Harvest+ESG+Equity+Income+Index+ETF HESG $0.0583 per unit Harvest+Healthcare+Leaders+Enhanced+Income+ETF HHLE $0.0913 per unit Harvest+Brand+Leaders+Enhanced+Income+ETF HBFE $0.0810 per unit Harvest+Tech+Achievers+Enhanced+Income+ETF HTAE $0.1063 per unit Harvest+Equal+Weight+Global+Utilities+Enhanced+Income+ETF HUTE $0.0851 per unit Harvest+Canadian+Equity+Enhanced+Income+Leaders+ETF HLFE $0.0804 per unit Harvest+Diversified+Equity+Income+ETF HRIF $0.1000 per unit Harvest+Travel+%26amp%3B+Leisure+Income+ETF TRVI $0.1600 per unit

For additional information: Please visit www.harvestportfolios.com, e-mail [email protected] or call toll free 1-866-998-8298.

About Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Founded in 2009, Harvest is an independent Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing $3.3 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. At Harvest ETFs, our guiding principles are premised on building wealth for our clients through ownership of strong businesses that have the potential to grow & generate steady income over time. Harvest ETFs offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly-listed structured fund products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.

