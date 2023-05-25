Polish Operator Hawe Telekom Achieves Single-module 1.6 Tb/s with Infinera's ICE6

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera ( INFN) announced today the successful completion of a live network trial with Hawe Telekom leveraging Infinera’s ICE6 800G coherent solution. The trial, conducted on Hawe Telekom’s Warsaw-Poznan-Frankfurt route, validates Hawe Telekom’s readiness to provide high-bandwidth wholesale services to operators in Poland and interconnections to neighboring countries.

In the trial, Infinera’s ICE6 technology delivered high-performance 600G, 700G, and 800G transmissions on Hawe Telekom’s national and international routes over the existing optical line system.

“ICE6 operating in our international system has achieved full 800G single-wavelength throughput. Each ICE6 module has two line interfaces, which enabled us to achieve a total transmission of 1.6T on a single interface module. This validates Hawe Telekom’s ability to meet the highest operator standards, and we are prepared to offer the highest-speed services to our customers,” said Dominik Drozdowski, Vice President of the Management Board, Hawe Telekom S.A.

“Deploying Infinera’s innovative and industry-leading ICE6 solution will enable Hawe Telekom to keep pace with bandwidth demands and scale as needed, delivering secure, high-capacity services at the lowest cost possible,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Infinera. “We look forward to working with Hawe Telekom to deploy ICE6 across their network.”

Hawe Telekom is one of the leading operators in Poland to provide telecommunications services to other operators. As a carrier’s carrier, Hawe Telekom provides comprehensive and critical telecommunications services to fixed and mobile telephone network operators, cable television providers, internet providers, and all fiber optic network operators on the Hawe Telekom National Fibre-Optic Network spanning approximately 4,000 km throughout Poland.

Contacts:

Media:
Anna Vue
Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157
[email protected]

Investors:
Amitabh Passi
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +1 (669) 295-1489
[email protected]

About Infinera
Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions and advanced optical semiconductors that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the technical and performance capabilities and related financial benefits of Infinera’s ICE6 800G coherent solution. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results may vary materially from these expectations as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Information about these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that affect Infinera’s business, is contained in the risk factors section and other sections of Infinera’s Quarter Report on Form 10-Q for the Fiscal Quarter ended April 1, 2023 as filed with the SEC on May 4, 2023, as well as any subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. These reports are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and “would” or similar words. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.

ti?nf=ODg0MDE5MyM1NTk3NTM1IzIwMDYzMzE=
Infinera-Corporation.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.